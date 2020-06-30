Struggles of Taking Virtual Classes – Part 3

Especially for International students who are taking online classes from their home countries, a lot of struggles might have been shown up in spring quarter. One of the students that I interview, she was going to college in NYC. However, since her college dorm was closed due to Coronavirus, there were no option except going back to Japan. She shares how difficult to take virtual classes from her home country.

Videographer: Kotone Ochiai

Editor: Kotone Ochiai

Future Image: Ciara William

Video by Carlos Arribas from Pexels

Video by Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels