Struggles of Taking Virtual Classes – Part 2

May 26, 2020

For some students who have taken online classes before, it might be easier to get used to this quarter. which is taking online or virtual classes. However, taking virtual classes has many challenges. The virtual class means that students need to attend class at a specific time. Today, I am going to interviews students about how they feel about taking virtual classes for the first time.

Videographer: Kotone Ochiai
Editor: Kotone Ochiai
Future Image: Darrell Kuntz

 

Video by Krzysztof Jaracz from Pixabay 

Video by Matthias Groeneveld from Pexels

Video by Carlos Arribas from Pexels

Video by chayka1270 from Pixabay 

Video by mariepauline from Pixabay 

Video by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

Video by cottonbro from Pexels

Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels

Photo by picjumbo.com from Pexels