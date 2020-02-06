Coronavirus Update

As of Jan. 31, Choi Halladay, vice president of Administrative Services at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, released an email in regards to a new travel warning announced by the United States Department of State. A Level 4 travel warning was released, cautioning all U.S. citizens to not travel to China under any circumstances, as a result of the Coronavirus.

A Level 4 travel warning places a ban on any travel location that it applies to. A Level 4, as described by the Verge, is the most severe warning that can be issued by the Department of State.

According to CNN, all flights from Shanghai to Los Angeles and New York have been cancelled from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10. Throughout the rest of February, flights to San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, and Honolulu have also been cancelled.

Pierce College is following this travel warning by cancelling a previously scheduled International Programs recruiting trip to China, according to Halladay. Pierce will be coordinating with any exchange students who had plans, were returning to, or were leaving China.

All trips to China are being refunded as soon as possible through most commercial airlines, and trips coordinated through Pierce College. To see the travel warning issued by the United States Department of State, click here.