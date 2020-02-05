Campus clubs face challenges during the 2018-19 school year

A new staff member will play a large role in clubs issues

Numerous clubs and programs on Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s campus serve a purpose – from bringing together students who share a common interest or identity, to helping students find resources such as a network or supplies. Of course, clubs can’t do this on their own.

Student Life does its best to help the campus clubs. However, that doesn’t stop problems from coming up. This has brought to light an issue with some clubs feeling underrepresented, or even underfunded on campus. Recently, clubs such as Queer Support and Indigenous at Pierce have been dealing with such problems.

Queer Support has been facing issues with privacy and supply funding, while Indigenous at Pierce face issues mostly concerning recognition and support. Student Life has been working on improving club concerns however, they plan to implement new changes.

Student Life has hired a Student Engagement Specialist, Walter Lutsch, to work directly with clubs on their concerns. Club’s senator, John Shead, is also taking steps to better communicate with clubs. “Honestly, communication is an issue [which] is something I am working on,” said Shead.

The Queer Support club, despite only being a year old, has faced multiple issues with funding. Club president Isaac Pennoyer said the group faced problems with getting transgender essential items, including binders and packers. These are items that can help transgender students with transitioning.

Along with supplies, Pennoyer said the support group is also dealing with privacy issues. “Right out the gate, people were questioning who is in the club; kind of insinuating that some students are not old enough, or mature enough to be in such a club,” remarked Pennoyer. The club does have Running Start students aged between 16 and 18-years-old, which Pennoyer states is mature enough to participate in the club.

Queer Support has since been given a higher level of privacy. Shead mentions talking to Pennoyer regarding privacy concerns, and has booked the Queer Support club a classroom to meet in. Item issues have also recently been resolved, with Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s president Julie White approving the purchase.

While Queer Support’s problems begin to reach a resolution, Indigenous at Pierce also faces problems. Club president, Ashley Good, feels as though Student Life doesn’t do enough to help refer Native American students to the club.

Good explains that Indigenious at Pierce’s mission is to create a space for Native American and non-native students alike; to share their experiences and be part of a community. However, she feels as though a lack of support and recognition from Student Life has made spreading their club’s goals difficult.

“I wasn’t always there at the [club] meetings,” said Good. “I was busy during [club meetings], and so were other members of the club. But now I feel it’s not really supported being referred to our services.”

“I think unsupported is a good word for it. Not really a lot of communication; if there is any communication, I feel like it’s pressured on the club to be able to have that, which is difficult for students sometimes.”

Lutsch hopes to use his role to support Indigenous at Pierce in the future. “I’d love to learn what their specific challenges are, and give them advice on how to try and address that.”

Clubs aren’t the only groups on campus that have faced issues. ASPIRE, a grant-funded program whose mission is to support Asian, Pacific Islander, and low-income students, has also been faced with problems.

ASPIRE’s Outreach Assistant, Iopu Ignacio, feels that the program isn’t taken seriously, expressing that when it comes to Student Life putting on cultural events, they wouldn’t collaborate with ASPIRE unless they asked. However, activities between ASPIRE and Student Life have increased since last year.

Up until recently, Shead and Student Programs Director, Cameron Cox, have been handling most of the clubs issues. Shead has been learning on the job as club senator, and is working on a plan to help ease organization for club matters. “For clubs, I am taking the steps to develop a plan to create an entire Canvas module, to help ease organization issues. I don’t know how accounts will work, but I’m hoping this is something the new [SES] position can help with, because he sounds great.

“If the issues are brought up to me specifically, I’ll take care of them the best I can. [I’ll] either mediate a discussion or figure out the sides of the conflict.”

Student Life has relied on club council meetings to be the place that clubs address their grievances or make funding requests at. Cox said that one of the reasons the club council exists is so students can bring up any concerns they have.

Despite the council meetings, Cox said he wishes to make these meetings more inclusive and reliable in the near future. This wish has led to Student Life creating the Student Engagement Specialist position this past November.

Lutsch will do office administration work supporting the work done in Student Life and Student Government, as well as doing behind the scenes work to help campus events get running. Lutsch’s position also plays a big role in club affairs, including purchasing and reservations.

Lutsch started his work with clubs at Western Washington University, when he was a student and was starting a radio theater program. He became interested in the club processes there and was hired at their Club Hub. After graduating, he worked for two years at Whatcom Community College, before moving on to Pierce.

Lutsch hopes he can bring his experience and his specific passion for clubs to Pierce. He wants to bring in the ideas, programs, and structural elements he learned at both Western and Whatcom, and seeing what can fit in and help make improvements.

“I love clubs so much,” said Lutsch. “They are what started me on this path, and I feel I can bring this specific focus, and all my years working in clubs, and as a club leader to this.”

While the SES was never an official position until recently, Student Life previously had an admin assistant handling most of the campus club’s paperwork. When the admin left in July 2018, Student Life chose to take their time looking for a new person for the position.

“There’s an important distinction between my work and the club senator,” said Lutsch. “I am here to support the club senator, and make sure they are getting as much out of that time here in Student Government as possible.”

Lutsch will work with clubs when they have problems, or when an event needs to be planned. He will also collaborate with club senator, John Shead, and make sure he and future club senators get the most out of their jobs.

While the new SES settles into his position here at Pierce, Student Life has slowly begun making improvements to the issues clubs have been facing.

Clubs can file purchasing requests at the Student Life office, which are then voted on by the Clubs Council every other Monday. If a club has a problem, such as if there’s a purchasing error or if the club isn’t being respected, they can go to Student Life, and help as best as they can.

Looking forward, Lutsch hopes to bring his experiences at other colleges to help Student Life and Pierce Clubs. He hopes to use his experience as a club leader to help Pierce Clubs grow.