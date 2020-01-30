Student Government President Steps Down

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Student Government president Charles “Chaz” Serna has stepped down from his position as of Jan. 29. An announcement was led hours after the resignation by Jessica Edmonds, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Student Government vice president.

Edmonds said there were a number of things which may have led to this decision. However, whether or not Serna’s resignation was an abrupt choice or a long time in the making is yet to be known.

“There’s a lot of frustration in general with processes and planning on the campus as a whole,” Edmonds said.

With Serna’s absence, Edmonds may replace his position. “It definitely gives me some feedback and roadmap of where I want to lead the team,” she said. Edmonds said the next steps for Student Government is to come together and redirect.

This story will continue to develop, as the Pioneer gathers more information about the resignation.