Coronavirus – What You Need to Know

A new virus has emerged in Wuhan, China and is spreading rapidly. The Coronavirus, a disease most often found in animals such as birds, has been traced to a public seafood market and has infected over 600 people and killed 20 since emerging late December, according to The New York Times.

One individual has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus in the Snohomish County of Washington State, making them the first case in the United States. However, they are currently in good condition as they’re being monitored by doctors.

While much isn’t known about the virus, doctors are currently researching everything they can about it. A cure however, has yet to be announced.

The fatality rate is currently at 3 percent, with a wide range of mild to severe symptoms similar to pneumonia, such as coughing, fever, and sore throat. As of now, researchers are inferring that it spreads the same way as other respiratory viruses; through coughing and sneezing, according to The Washington Post.

The virus poses the highest risk to those in China, making the likelihood of it becoming severe in the States slim. Even in China, the disease seems to be most negatively affecting people who already had adverse health issues such as respiratory problems, or a weakened immune system, according to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, China is taking cautionary measures to limit the spreading of this virus. According to The Verge, all Lunar New Year celebrations have been cancelled in Wuhan, Macau, Zhejiang, and Beijing. Health screening at major airports in the United States and China are being done. In China, all transportation has been cancelled in the city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization decided that as of now this disease is not a public health emergency, after meeting on Jan. 22. However, the organization is consolidating again on Jan. 29 to reconsider their previous stance, as they hope to re-evaluate how contained the virus is.