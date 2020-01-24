Tyler’s Tea – Episode 1 – BushFire
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Tyler talks about the Australian Bushfire with guest Jesus Contreras.
Host: Tyler Grover
Guest: Jesus Contreras
Editor: Quintin Mattson-Hayward
The Pioneer intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Pioneer does not allow anonymous comments, and The Pioneer requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.