Remembering Denise Yochum

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom is sad to announce the passing of Denise Yochum this past Monday, Jan. 13, after her long battle with cancer. Pierce wishes to remember Yochum as she lived – a cherished friend and role model to the community.

Yochum served as Pierce College’s president for thirteen years before retiring in January 2019; though she still remained an active member of the community even after. As cited by Pierce College’s Chancellor Michele Johnson, Yochum helped to see the progress and expansion of many creations on Fort Steilacoom’s campus, including the interactive Science Dome and the renovations of many classrooms and student services spaces.

“Denise’s commitment to student success and her dedicated service to the college was exemplary,” Johnson said. “She has also been an active and beloved member in the local community, a state leader, and was a shining example of leadership that was grounded in integrity, skill, and courage.”

Beyond Yochum’s achievements with Pierce College, she was close to many on campus. “Denise’s quick wit has made us laugh and we appreciated her fun and free flowing ways,” said Johnson. “Denise’s thoughtful, caring, outgoing personality and sharp mind has endeared her to us now and long into the future.”

For Daniel Dino-Slofer, Pierce College alumni and current media assistant, Yochum showed a level of compassion to everyone around her which he found to be exemplary. “My personal memory of her was from summer training when I worked as a team member of Fort Steilacoom’s Student Life Activities Board back in 2015,” said Dino-Slofer.

“She shared her inspiring experiences with us on how she started her career path that ultimately led her to be the President of the Fort Steilacoom campus. Her story gave us student leaders a lot of encouragement on how far your efforts and goals can take you when you put your mind to it.”

Yochum will be remembered by those on campus as being an individual who best represents good leadership. With everything Yochum has been able to accomplish in her life, as well as bring to Pierce, Fort Steilacoom will not forget the legacy that Yochum has left behind.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom will be holding a memorial for Yochum within the next few weeks. We will inform you of the date when available.

The Pioneer sends our condolences with Denise Yochum’s family and friends.