Parking Lot Litter
Pierce is a beautiful, tree-lined campus, adjacent to the large, expansive Fort Steilacoom Park, with grassy fields, and walking trails. One thing I’m noticing, however, is litter in our parking lot, in the quad, and around Waughop Lake. I’ve taken a challenge for myself to pick up trash as I head to class, walk in the park, and when I head back to my car at the end of the day. I am unfortunately met with an increasingly noticeable amount of litter, and am hoping you will join me in avoiding littering, and in picking up litter when you see it.
If you have trash you need to get rid of, make sure you dispose of it properly. If you see trash on the ground, take it to the nearest trash can, and recycle bottles and cans. Finally, bringing a reusable water bottle with you to class is a great way to lower your plastic usage. It may not seem like a lot, but taking care of our campus can help Pierce stay beautiful.
