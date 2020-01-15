Pierce College Parking – Tips, Guidelines, and Warnings

Never park in an exit lane between 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Exit lanes, for Lot A, include lanes 1, 2, and 4. But especially 1 and 2. If you plan on leaving the campus between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., then you better be prepared to sit in your parking spot for awhile. Most students leave during this time, meaning that the line to leave often stretches across the entire parking lot. This will leave you at the courtesy of your fellow students either giving you space to get out of your parking spot, or enter the long line of cars exiting. Accidents in the parking lot also tend to be high during this time, so if you do plan on leaving between this time, it’s better to park in lanes 3 or 5, as there’s less traffic coming your way and it provides you with easier access to exit the campus.