These are the faces of fun at Pierce

Yajahira Parham

Special Events Coordinator

YDominguez@pierce.ctc.edu

Parham hopes to surpass event attendance goals, attract students who don’t normally attend events and create new events.

Last year she worked as an Entertainment and Recreation coordinator for Student Life.

“Planning events is like a piece of pie for me now,” says Parham. “I definitely like going all out.”

As an organizer and planner at heart, she is also focused on her board goal of increasing attendance at all board events and activities.

She plans to earn an AA in dental hygiene and then continue at Pierce in a special program.