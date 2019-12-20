The Drop – Ep 2 – Taiko and Culture Club

December 20, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tyler interviews the Taiko and Culture club president, Takuya, about how the club began and what it stands for. Tyler also interviews members of the club

Hosted by: Tyler Grover

Edited by: Manuela Schneider and Jesus Contreras